Phone scammers steal about $1 bln from Russians in Q1 2025 — senior banker

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The amount of funds stolen by phone scammers from Russia over the first quarter of 2025 was about 80 bln rubles ($1 bln), Deputy CEO of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said on the air with Solovyov Live television.

"According to estimates from our experts, fraudsters managed to take at least 295 bln rubles ($3.7 bln). The figure for the first quarter approached 80 bln [rubles]," Kuznetsov said, adding that this number could reach 350 bln rubles ($4.4 bln) by year’s end.

Fraudsters made 8-10 mln calls daily in 2024 and up to 20 mln in peak periods. The situation slightly improved in 2025, Kuznetsov said. Russians currently receive about 5-6 mln calls daily, he noted, adding that the schemes and scenarios used by scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated.