Russian stock market shows upward momentum at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. At the beginning of the main trading session on Thursday, the Russian stock market is showing a positive trend in its key indices, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is also strengthening at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.62%, reaching 2,854.33 points, while the RTS Index had also gained 0.62%, climbing to 1,145.41 points. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange had risen by 2.5 kopecks compared to the previous trading session’s close, reaching 11.033 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed its gains, standing at 2,850.09 points (+0.47%), while the RTS Index reached 1,143.71 points (+0.47%). During the same period, the yuan’s growth had slightly decelerated to 11.03 rubles (+2.2 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and the euro due to sanctions imposed by the United States against both the Exchange and the National Clearing Centre. To determine official exchange rates for the US dollar and the euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now relies on banking reports and information from over-the-counter trading.