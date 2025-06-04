Share of loss-making entities in Russia was 31.6% in Q1 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The share of loss-making entities in Russia increased in January - March 2025 to 31.6% against 30.7% in the like period of the last year, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

The share of profitable entities accordingly declined from 69.3% a year before to 68.4% in the reporting period of this year.

The balanced financial result (income minus loss) of entities (net of small businesses, credit institutions, government (municipal) entities, and noncredit financial institutions) totaled 6.898 trillion rubles ($87 bln) in current prices or 104.2% against January - March 2024.