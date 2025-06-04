Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.05% from May 27 to June 2 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from May 27 to June 2, 2025, stood at 0.05%, according to data released by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). The previous week, from May 20 to 26, the inflation rate was 0.06%.

Consumer prices in Russia have risen by 0.01% since the beginning of June and by 3.39% since the start of the year.

Food products

According to the statistics, during the reporting period, prices increased for chicken meat and frozen fish (+0.4%), sunflower oil and powdered infant formula (+0.3%), pork, lamb, boiled sausages, wheat flour, rye bread, sour cream, cottage cheese, table salt, and meals at canteens, cafes, and snack bars (excluding workplace canteens) (+0.2%), as well as beef, sausages, frankfurters, pasta products, fruit and berry preserves for baby food, and vodka (+0.1%).

Prices for fruits and vegetables declined on average by 1%, including cucumbers (-4.7%), tomatoes and white cabbage (-4.3%), bananas (-1.9%), and onions (-1.7%). At the same time, prices increased for carrots (+4.6%), beets (+3%), and apples (+1.5%).

Decreases were also observed in prices for chicken eggs (-1.7%), buckwheat and millet groats (-0.4%), canned vegetables for baby food (-0.3%), ultra-pasteurized milk, butter, hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses, granulated sugar, and black tea (-0.2%), as well as vermicelli (-0.1%).

Non-food products

Among selected essential non-food items, prices rose for laundry soap (+0.9%), toothpaste (+0.4%), toilet soap (+0.3%), newborn diapers (+0.2%), toothbrushes, laundry detergent, sanitary pads, and matches (+0.1%). Prices for baby diapers fell by 0.2%.

In the broader category of non-food goods, prices increased for smartphones (+0.9%), children’s athletic suits, filtered cigarettes, and particle and oriented strand boards (+0.1%). Prices decreased for vacuum cleaners (-0.6%), jeans, children’s sneakers, and shampoos (-0.4%), as well as televisions, adult sneakers, women’s tights (-0.3%), and men’s socks (-0.1%).

Prices for automotive gasoline and diesel fuel rose by 0.1%.

Services

Fares increased for metro rides (+5.2%), trams (+2.2%), city buses (+0.8%), and trolleybuses (+0.5%).

The average cost of travel packages to vacation homes and boarding houses rose by 0.9%, while prices for stays in sanatoriums increased by 0.6%. Accommodation rates also rose in one-star hotels, motels, and hostels (+0.7%), two-star hotels (+0.5%), and three-star hotels (+0.2%). At the same time, average rates declined for four-and five-star hotels (-0.5%).

Among other services, prices increased for tooth fillings (+0.2%), men’s and women’s haircuts, and passenger car washes (+0.1%).