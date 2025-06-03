Sber plans to earn $5.7 bln with AI use in 2025

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. Sberbank expects to earn 450 bln rubles ($5.7 bln) in 2025 with the use of artificial intelligence, CEO Herman Gref told reporters on the sidelines of the CIPR 2025 conference.

"We are to earn 450 bln rubles this year with the help of artificial intelligence. As part of this amount, we should earn 50 bln rubles ($634.9 mln) with the use of the generative AI," Gref said. The economic effect from AI totaled 440 bln rubles ($5.6 bln), including 10 bln rubles ($127 mln) from the generative one, he added.

"We should gradually come to all our revenues to be provided by the generative artificial intelligence only," Gref noted.