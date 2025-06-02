Energy investment demand to be $17.4 trillion by 2050 — OPEC Secretary General

BAKU, June 2. /TASS/. The global community needs energy investments of $17.4 trillion until 2050 to provide for energy security and sustainable development, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said at the Baku Energy Week forum.

"That is nearly $650 billion per year from now to the year 2050, and it is absolutely vital that these investments in all energies and all technologies are made. Because this will help us chart appropriate future energy pathways for all nations and all peoples around the world, the secretary general stressed.

Only a sustainable and stable investment flow will make it possible to provide for energy security and emission cuts, Al Ghais said, adding that it is also a key element of keeping stability in global energy markets.