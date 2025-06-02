Export of diamonds from Russia down 6.3% in 2024 to 30.37 mln carats

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Export of diamonds from Russia decreased by 6.3% in 2024 to 30.37 mln carats, with supplies amounting to $2.62 bln, down by 29% compared with the previous year, according to Kimberley Process (international diamond certification organization) data.

Production of diamonds remained at the level of 2023 in the reporting period and totaled 37.32 mln carats.

Russia accounted for 32% of global diamond output last year, while Botswana accounted for 24%, Angola - for 12%, Canada - for 11%.

Among the largest exporters of diamonds were the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a 30% share in global supplies, the European Union (14%), and Russia (11%). India was the largest importer of diamonds in 2024, with a 40% share in global imports (114.11 mln carats).

The Kimberley Process (established in 2000 in Kimberley, South Africa) is an international initiative under the aegis of the United Nations headed by governments of more than 80 member-states. Its participants are countries producing and importing diamonds, which set the goal of removing ‘conflict’ diamonds used for arms and support of antigovernmental and terrorist organizations from being traded internationally. The Kimberley Process ensures control over export-import operations covering up to 99% of global turnover of diamonds.