Rosneft says upstream lifting costs amount to $3/boe in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Upstream lifting costs of Rosneft amounted to $3/barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in Q1 2025, Igor Sechin, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, said.

"Cost control remains our constant priority. In the first quarter of 2025, upstream lifting costs amounted to $3/boe in line with our strategic goal," Sechin said in a statement released by the press service of the company.

Net income increased quarter-on-quarter but declined year-on-year against the growing key interest rate, he noted. "For instance, interest expenses on loans and borrowings went up 1.8 times year-on-year," Sechin was quoted as saying.

Shareholders’ interests remain a top priority for Rosneft, the chief executive stressed. "On April 25, the Board of Directors recommended that the General Shareholders Meeting make a resolution on paying a final dividend of 14.68 rubles per share. In this way, the total amount of dividends attributable to shareholders and based on last year results will amount to 51.15 rubles per share," he said.