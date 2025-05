MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Rosneft produced 20.2 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas in Q1 2025, which is 14.8% lower than in the same period last year, the company reported in its Q1 2025 results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"In Q1 2025, the company's gas production amounted to 20.2 bcm (1,366 th. boe/day)," the report said.

Greenfield projects in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District commissioned in 2022 account for around a third of Rosneft’s gas production.