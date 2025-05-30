Gazprom discussing new pipe gas projects with China

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Gazprom is holding talks with China on new project of pipe gas supplies, the company said in its issuer’s report for the past year.

"Gazprom Group is also holding negotiations with the Chinese side on new supply projects of Russian pipe gas," the company said.

The holding expects that gas supplies over the Power of Siberia pipeline and the Far Eastern route will make it possible to take stable positions in the Chinese gas market.

"Pipe gas from Russia and Central Asia and liquefied natural gas are playing at present the key role of supporting gas deliveries to main consumption centers of China," Gazprom said.