Russian bank explores use of cryptocurrencies in grain trading

SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Agricultural Bank in cooperation with the Bank of Russia is exploring an opportunity of using cryptocurrencies in payments when trading in grain, the Russian Agricultural Bank told TASS after the business breakfast at the Russian Grain Forum.

"We believe cryptocurrencies can be a convenient alternative instrument and at the moment, we together with the Bank of Russia and all the stakeholders are considering the opportunity of using cryptocurrency tools for payments in grain trading," First Deputy CEO of the bank Irina Zhachkina said.

Participants in the business breakfast also noted importance of cooperation when supplying agricultural products overseas, especially for niche crops with volumes smaller than for wheat, for the purpose of reducing logistical costs.

"Furthermore, the decline of marginality for wheat was noted and greater attention to niche crops with growing marginality, peas, chickpeas, and others," the bank said.