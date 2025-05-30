Hyundai to recall 99,256 cars in Russia due to short circuit risk

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Hyundai Motor CIS, an official representative of South Korea’s Hyundai in the Russian market, announced the recall of 99,256 vehicles in view of the possibility of short circuiting in the ABS block module that may lead to a fire outbreak in the engine compartment, said the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology, Rosstandart.

The recall will cover Grandeur, Genesis Coupe, Grand Santa Fe, Veloster, i40, Solaris, and SantaFe models sold from 2010 to 2015.

"The recall extends to 99,256 Hyundai Grandeur, Genesis Coupe, Grand Santa Fe, Veloster, i40, Solaris, and SantaFe automobiles sold in the period from 2010 to 2015 with VINs according to the appendix. The reason for recalling motor vehicles: short circuiting may rarely occur in the HECU module (ABS unit), which may increase the risk of fire outbreak in the engine compartment," the regulator said. A multi-fuse will be replaced in all the motor vehicles, it added.

The work will be free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator added.