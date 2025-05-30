Russia to export about 53 mln tons of grain in current agricultural year — Deputy PM

SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will export about 53 mln metric tons of grain in the current agricultural season (July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the Russian Grain Forum.

"Plans of the Ministry of Agriculture are more modest for the current season - about 53 mln metric tons, including the share of wheat of about 44.5 mln metric tons. However, the grain export situation is now rather challenging for us as it evolves. Compared to the like period of 2024, dynamics is much lower," Patrushev said.

The decline was caused by objective external factors to a certain degree, he added.