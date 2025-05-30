Grain harvest in Russia in 2025 may be higher than last year — deputy PM

SOCHI, May 30. /TASS/. The sowing campaign in Russia is progressing and the grain harvest this year may be higher than in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the Russian Grain Forum.

"It [the sowing campaign] is at an outperforming rate. About 48 mln hectares were planned for grain, including winter crops. I expect therefore that the approved structure of areas under crops will be observed in general and we can expect decent grain yield. I will say prudently; we hope the harvest will be even higher than in 2024," Patrushev said.

All the crops affected by return frosts have already been reseeded, he added.