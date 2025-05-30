Foreign tourism to Russia may grow by 20-25% yoy in summer 2025 — ATOR

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Tourist flow to Russia from abroad in summer 2025 may grow by 20-25% compared to the same period last year, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"The summer months are when foreign tourism peaks in Russia, and travel companies earn the bulk of their revenue during this period. For a number of companies, the number of bookings from foreigners for the summer has increased by 2.4 times, but experts are still cautiously forecasting average growth on the market: about 20-25% year-on-year in June-August," the report says.

According to preliminary estimates by the analytical service of ATOR, up to 800,000-850,000 foreigners may come to Russia for business and tourism purposes in June-August.

Most travelers are expected to come from China (about 65%), the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries of the Persian Gulf (about 18%).

They are followed by Iran (8%), India (4%), Southeast Asia (4%), neighboring countries, Turkey and Europe (1%). Tour operators note an increase in the number of arrivals from India, Japan, and South Korea. The largest increase this summer is expected to come from the Middle East and Iran - up 20-100% for different companies. China is currently showing moderate growth of 9-12%. Almost half of all foreign trips to Russia are made for business purposes.