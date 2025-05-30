Gazprom Group slightly lowers investment forecast for 2025 to $35.9 bln

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Gazprom Group slightly lowered its investment plans for 2025 to 2.818 trillion rubles ($35.9 bln) against the previously expected 2.833 trillion rubles ($36 bln), according to the company's report for 2024 financial results made under international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

"The total volume of investment development according to the group's investment program for 2025 (for gas, oil, power generation, heat generation and other assets) is 2,818,037 million rubles," the document says.

It was previously reported that the investments of the parent company Gazprom in 2025 would decrease by 7% compared to the previous year - to 1.524 trillion rubles ($19.4 bln).