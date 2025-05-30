Gazprom reports IFRS net profit up 1% in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The net profit of Gazprom attributed to company shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) totaled 660.36 bln rubles ($8.4 bln) as of the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to 653.1 bln rubles ($8.3 bln) earned a year earlier, the Russian gas holding said in its report.

Revenues of the Russian gas giant totaled 2.809 trillion rubles ($35.8 bln), up 1% also. EBITDA lost 7% year on year in January - March 2025 and totaled 844 bln rubles ($10.7 bln).

The total debt of the Gazprom Group dropped by 10% against the end of the last year to 6.07 trillion rubles ($77.3 bln). The level of the debt burden of Gazprom as of the end of the first quarter declined to 1.68 according to the net debt/EBITDA ratio.