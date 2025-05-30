Revenue of creative cluster residents in Russian Far East to grow to $319.65 mln by 2030

YAKUTSK, May 30. /TASS/. The total revenue of residents of the creative clusters in the Russian Far East is expected to increase tenfold, reaching 25 bln rubles ($319.65 mln) by 2030, according to Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov.

"The total number of residents of the creative clusters [in the Russian Far East] should exceed 1,000 people by 2030, and revenue should grow tenfold to 25 bln rubles," Chekunkov stated.

The minister noted that creative clusters are currently being developed in Blagoveshchensk, in the former military barracks in Vladivostok, a large center is under construction in Ulan-Ude, and the Ikra cluster is being developed in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. "All these projects are being implemented within the framework of master plans for the development of cities in the Far East. <…> In just the next three years, the total investment in these clusters will amount to nearly 5 bln rubles," Chekunkov said.

The first creative cluster in the Far East was launched in Yakutsk. For the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the development of creative industries is one of the key strategic priorities. The region was the first in the country to adopt a concept for the development of creative industries.