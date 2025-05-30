Russian government resumes IT project grants

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian government is resuming funding for projects within the framework of industrial competence centers, Kommersant reported, citing the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko.

According to the publication, the government will allocate 3.2 bln rubles ($40.86 mln) for particularly significant IT projects. Additionally, by 2027, the majority of the 49 planned high-priority projects, with a total budget of 33 bln rubles ($421.4 mln), are expected to be implemented. It was noted that the funds will be directed primarily toward the implementation of software by key clients rather than its development.

According to Kommersant, 26.2 bln rubles ($334.56 mln) for project implementation are budgeted from the funds of client companies such as Avtotor, DST-Ural, and Rostelecom.

"We continue to refine the mechanism for selecting and executing high-priority projects to ultimately produce competitive solutions that are on par with international alternatives," the Deputy Prime Minister’s office told the newspaper.

The Ministry of Digital Development emphasized to the newspaper that there is significant demand in Russia for industrial software, which is essential for automation and production flexibility. Accordingly, funding will continue for key initiatives aimed at replacing foreign software and other priority areas outlined by industrial competence centers.