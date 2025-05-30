MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The McDonald's fast-food chain will have to pay a "colossal" amount of money to return to the Russian market, since the buyout price is determined by the performance of the Vkusno I Tochka chain that replaced it, Mikhail Goncharov, founder of the Teremok fast-food chain, said in an interview with RBC.

"They have firm agreements on the buyout, but it will be costly. The buyout price is determined by the performance indicators, which are very good for Vkusno I Tochka. Therefore, to return to Russia, McDonald's will have to pay a colossal amount of money. It will be a surprise for them," Goncharov told the publication.

He stressed that McDonald's "must return" to the Russian market if Vkusno I Tochka declines in its business. However, there are no prerequisites for this today - the chain of enterprises is working well.

Goncharov added to the publication that Russians will be happy to see the return of the American restaurant chain, as well as other brands that have left the country.

Vkusno I Tochka (which translates to Tasty and That's It) is the leading fast-food chain in Russia, it is represented in 65 regions of the country. The company, which replaced McDonald's, has resumed the work of its outlets throughout Russia. Currently, the chain has more than 930 catering outlets.

McDonald's decided to leave the Russian market in 2022, selling the company to a Russian investor, entrepreneur Alexander Govor, who had been a McDonald's franchise partner since 2015, managing 25 restaurants across Siberia. The Vkusno I Tochka chain has operated in Russia since June 12, 2022.