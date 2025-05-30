Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. At the opening of the main trading session, the MOEX index went up 0.21% to 2,815.89 points, the RTS index also grew by 0.21% to 1,130.06 points, according to trading platform data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 7 kopecks the opening of Moscow Exchange trading compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 10.93 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its growth and was at 2,811.19 points (+0.04%), the RTS index was 1,128.18 points (+0.04%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slightly slowed its growth to 10.9295 rubles (+6.95 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session fell by 0.89% and was at 2,784.91 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.