Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with growing indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.89% to 2,809.94 points. The RTS Index surged by 2.31% to 1,127.68 points. The yuan lost 15.35 kopecks over the day to 10.86 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended the trading session with growth amid the decision of a US court to abolish tariffs for the whole world introduced by US President Donald Trump and amid ruble appreciation and expectations that the key rate of the Bank of Russia will be lowered," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

Geopolitical expectations improved again, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said. "Data of [the Russian statistical agency] Rosstat released the day before showed slowdown of consumer inflation in both weekly and annual terms. The probability of the key rate to be lowered by the Central Bank in conclusion of the meeting on June 6 becomes higher," he added.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points tomorrow.