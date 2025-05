MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The RTS Index edged up by more than 2% after the Bank of Russia had released official currency rates, according to market data.

The regulator lowered the rate to 78.5 rubles for the dollar, 88.95 for the euro and 10.9 rubles for the yuan for May 30.

The RTS Index surged by 2.7% to 1,131.93 points. The Moscow Exchange Index gained 1.3% to 2,820.53 points.