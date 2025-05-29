Rates of gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities almost reach last year's level

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The rates of gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have almost reached last year's level while pumping is 11% higher, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. With current gas pumping rates maintained, the EU may ensure its UGS facilities are 90% full as required by the end of this fall instead of November 1. That said, LNG has still been imported by Europe with record high rates this month.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 341 mln cubic meters (mcm) on May 27, according to GIE. Withdrawal has risen to 26 mcm. Withdrawal in May has been 1% lower than in the previous year, while pumping has been 11% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 51.3 bln cubic meters (bcm), which is 32% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 46.87% full (11.27 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 69.1% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 14% in April, and it has equaled 15% in May. The gas purchase price in Europe averaged about $409 per 1,000 cubic meters in April, and around $411 in May.

The rates of LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in April (12.8 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 57% of their capacity now.