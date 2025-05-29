Rosoboronexport shows Russian weapons at international meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport, a subdivision of the Rostec state corporation, conducted over 40 meetings and negotiations with delegations from participating countries during the recent international high-level security summit in Moscow, according to the company's press service. Attendees were also given the opportunity to view a selection of Russian weapon samples.

The 13th international meeting of high-level security officials took place in Moscow from May 27 to 29. During this event, representatives from more than 25 countries engaged in extensive discussions with Rosoboronexport. The company showcased its latest offerings, highlighting a range of advanced Russian military technologies.

Among the most sought-after items were the S-350M Skat unmanned aerial vehicles, the KUB-2-1E loitering munition, the SupercamX4, Goliath, Karakurt-R, and Boomerang quadcopters. The exhibition also attracted interest in various small arms, including the RPL-20 machine gun, the ORSIS CT-20 sniper rifle equipped with an intelligent sight, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and specialized technical equipment.