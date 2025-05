MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The share of foreign investments in Russian federal loan (OFZ) bonds remained 4% as of May 1, 2025, the Bank of Russia said.

The indicator was 3.9% as of March 1 of this year and 4% as of April 1.

The par value of OFZ bonds held by nonresident totaled 966 bln rubles ($12.3 bln) as of early May 2025, while the total market volume amounted to 24.289 trillion rubles ($308.9 bln), the regulator noted.