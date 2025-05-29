Russia’s international reserves up $11 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $11 bln over the week and totaled $678.5 bln as of May 23, 2025, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $667.5 bln as of May 16.

"International reserves as of the close of business on May 23, 2025 stood at $678.5 bln, having increased over the week by $11 bln or by 1.6%, predominantly as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.