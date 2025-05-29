Russia may create register of taxi drivers in future — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport does not rule out the possibility of establishing a register of taxi drivers, Deputy Minister Andrey Nikitin said at a meeting of the transport complex development council in regions under the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"The Taxi federal state information system. This system makes it possible to bring taxi transportation in regions to a regulated level, provide for payment of taxes to municipal and regional budgets. Further on, certainly, we see it by an example of our colleagues from Belarus, it will make sense for us to think not merely of the register of automobiles but the register of taxi drivers themselves. This, in general, is an obvious growth point we have," he said.

Russia launched the Taxi federal state information system on September 1, 2023. Three regional registers are integrated in the system: carriers, taxi and customer services. Registers were populated with data about all market players, aggregators, carriers and their vehicles, in December 2023.