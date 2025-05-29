Murmansk University develops radio system for Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Murmansk Arctic University's experts developed a radio communications system to work along the Northern Sea Route and during voyages of ice-class vessels up to the North Pole, Russia's Ministry of Education and Science told TASS.

"The university's scientific team has received a patent for a "broadband antenna" - the simplest, cheapest, innovative log-periodic antenna. In professional radio communications, the patented device can be used in the decameter range to provide radio communications along the Northern Sea Route and during voyages of ice-class vessels up to the North Pole," the ministry said.

The antenna is easy to operate and manufacture. It requires only a wire and a truncated-triangle frame, and the manufacture is just winding the wire on the frame in one direction and then in the other, and wires are to be connected at the end of the winding.

"Over the years of using spiral antennas, in order to implement linear polarization we have been using pairs of classic three-dimensional spiral devices, which actually present certain difficulties in manufacturing and operation. The university's developers have compressed the spirals, turning them into an almost flat structure for linear polarization, without orthogonal components, like it is in wave channel antennas," the project's leader, Associate Professor Vladimir Milkin said.

The technical solution opens a new direction to optimize and improve development of individual antennas as well as complex antenna structures, the ministry added.

The Murmansk Arctic University, the region's flagship university, was formed in 2023 as a merger of two major universities in the Arctic region - the Murmansk State Technical University and the Murmansk Arctic State University. About 7,500 students study at more than 100 programs.