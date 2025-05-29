Nenets Region's incentives to favor development of tourism, education businesses

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Services in education, healthcare and tourism will develop preferentially in the Nenets Autonomous Region in compliance with adjusted support program for small and medium-sized businesses in the Far North, the region's acting governor, Irina Gekht, told TASS.

Arctic cities and towns lack services: leisure facilities, places for family recreation and children's entertainment, cultural and educational sites.

"First of all, we consider services in additional education (for children), healthcare (private clinics), culture, sports and leisure and entertainment, household and tourist services," the official said. Businesses in those areas may rely on a number of financial support measures and subsidies.

As of late April, the regional business support fund's portfolio was 243,815,900 rubles ($3 million).