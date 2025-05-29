Russia’s grain exports to North Africa up by 10% in current agricultural season

SOCHI, May 29. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the current agricultural season (July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025), Russia has increased grain exports to North Africa by 10%, to almost 15 million tons, Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Federal Center Agroexport, said at the All-Russian Grain Forum.

"This season, we have significantly increased grain exports to Africa. Deliveries to North Africa have grown by 10%, to almost 15 million tons, and to Sub-Saharan Africa - by 43%, to 6 million tons. We increased our deliveries to North Africa amid problems with the harvest in Europe in 2024. We reached 80% of Egypt's imports, 40% of Morocco's imports, and 35% of Algeria's," Ilyushin said.

According to him, sub-Saharan African countries have also significantly increased their purchases of Russian wheat.

"This happened amid a 30% decrease in European wheat deliveries," he explained.

The expert added that, overall, Russia accounts for about a quarter of the total global wheat exports.

"Accordingly, we are the largest supplier of wheat to Egypt, Algeria, Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Iran," Ilyushin added.