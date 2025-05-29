Dollar exchange rate down below 79 rubles on interbank market first since April 21

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has declined below 79 rubles for the first time since April 21, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.16% at 78.98 rubles. By 10:26 a.m. Moscow time (07:26 a.m. GMT), the dollar had extended losses to 1.29% as it traded at 78.88 rubles.

Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was down by 0.84% at 88.96 rubles, according to trading data.