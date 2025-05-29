Russian stocks up, yuan down below 11 rubles first since May 22

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday, according to trading data. The yuan exchange rate dropped below 11 rubles for the first time since May 22, 2025 as trading opened.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 1.03% at 2,813.88 points, while the RTS Index was up by 1.03% at 1,113.56 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble was down by 10.05 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing at 10.913 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had narrowed gains to 0.81% as it traded at 2,807.84 points, while the RTS was up by 0.81% at 1,111.17 points. The yuan had narrowed losses to 9.85 kopecks to 10.915 rubles.

The MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) rose by 1.56% as morning trading session started reaching 2,828.62 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.