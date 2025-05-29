Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $66 per barrel on London’s ICE first since May 21

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has risen above $66 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since May 21, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 9:36 a.m. Moscow time (6:36 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 1.59% at $66.01 per barrel.

By 9:52 a.m. Moscow time (6:52 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 1.57% as it traded at $66 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for July 2025 delivery was up by 0.46% at $62.95 per barrel.