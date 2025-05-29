Vnukovo airport resumes normal operation after night restrictions

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s Vnukovo airport has resumed stable operations after restrictions imposed at night were lifted, according to a statement published on the airport’s Telegram channel.

"The international airport Vnukovo operates as normal," the statement reads.

Changes are currently possible in the day’s flight schedule, the press service of the airport added.

Earlier on Thursday restrictions were imposed on the operation of the Vnukovo airport. They were removed several hours later.