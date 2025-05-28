Electricity output in Russia down 2% in January-April — statistics

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Electricity output in Russia lost 2% annually in January-April 2025 to 423 bln kWh, said Rosstat, the Russian statistical service.

In April 2025, electricity output amounted to 96 bln kWh, which is 0.8% higher than in the same period last year.

In particular, Russian thermal power plants boosted generation by 1% in four months in annual terms to 290 bln kWh. Generation by nuclear and hydroelectric power plants went down by 3.7% to 69.4 bln kWh and by 12.2% to 60.5 bln kWh in January-April, respectively.