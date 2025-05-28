Russian companies remain financially stable — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian corporate sector remains financially stable and keeps the possibility of servicing its commitments towards lenders, the Bank of Russia said in its financial stability review.

"The corporate sector in general keeps financial stability and the opportunity to service liabilities towards lenders. Individual bankruptcies of companies with excessive loans are nevertheless possible," the regulator said.

Growing costs due to high inflation and an increase in interest expenses in consequences of the tough monetary policy affect financial condition of companies, and the Bank of Russia attentively monitors changes in quality of the corporate loans portfolio, the Central Bank noted. "An increase in the number of companies having problems with debts servicing is largely characteristic of small and micro enterprises; growth of restructuring in the segment of major and medium organizations was temporary in late March," the Bank of Russia added.