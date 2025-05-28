{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian companies remain financially stable — Central Bank

"Individual bankruptcies of companies with excessive loans are nevertheless possible," the regulator said

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian corporate sector remains financially stable and keeps the possibility of servicing its commitments towards lenders, the Bank of Russia said in its financial stability review.

"The corporate sector in general keeps financial stability and the opportunity to service liabilities towards lenders. Individual bankruptcies of companies with excessive loans are nevertheless possible," the regulator said.

Growing costs due to high inflation and an increase in interest expenses in consequences of the tough monetary policy affect financial condition of companies, and the Bank of Russia attentively monitors changes in quality of the corporate loans portfolio, the Central Bank noted. "An increase in the number of companies having problems with debts servicing is largely characteristic of small and micro enterprises; growth of restructuring in the segment of major and medium organizations was temporary in late March," the Bank of Russia added.

Electricity output in Russia down 2% in January-April — statistics
In April 2025, electricity output amounted to 96 bln kWh
Trump undecided yet on more anti-Russian sanctions — Politico
According to the US officials, Trump surmised that Moscow may have balked at holding talks on a ceasefire after the threats of additional economic sanctions by Washington
Countries that seek global dominance ignite new hotbeds of tension — Shoigu
According to Russian Security Council secretary, it is BRICS that currently serves as a leader of the Global South and East
Russia will not disclose to media contents of documents being prepared — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that it would be extremely wrong to exchange positions through the press
Russia watching build-up of NATO troops along its borders with anxiety — Lavrov
The line of contact with Russia expanded after the once neutral nations, Sweden and Finland, were admitted to the alliance, the foreign minister noted
Trump's latest words about Russia should not be seen as disappointment — State Department
"I wouldn't call it frustration," Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at news briefing
Trump says if it weren’t for him, 'really bad things' could have happened to Russia
According to the head of state, the Russian authorities "are playing with fire"
US receives Ukraine’s term sheet for peace deal — Kellogg
The US presidential special envoy added that Washington needs "to get that from the Russian side"
Israel can prepare for attack on Iran in as little as seven hours — newspaper
According to The New York Times, Israel favors a complete halt to Iran's uranium enrichment and the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear facilities
Kremlin reacts to Merz comments on Ukraine weapons, vows payback for drone attacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear to Kiev that no one can "mess around" with drones inside Russia
Russian army takes Konstantinovka near Sumy, pushes Kiev forces away from border — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region on May 28
Trump warns Netanyahu against measures interrupting negotiations with Iran — Axios
His message was that "he doesn’t want him to antagonize at a time when he is trying to solve problems," the official said
Lavrov decries his French counterpart for saying Paris not in a war against Russia
In this regard, the Russian top diplomat advised his French counterpart to revive the old motto of all freedom-loving politicians in France - freedom, equality, fraternity
Russia stands for equal, indivisible security architecture for all countries — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that this approach "remains principled and unchanged"
Religious persecution in Ukraine to remain unnoticed by West — diplomat
Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov commented on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s call to condemn gross violations of religious freedom in Ukraine
Lavrov says West's unilateral approach to territorial integrity ‘unacceptable’ for Russia
The top diplomat recalled that the principle of self-determination became the international legal foundation for the decolonization process, bringing freedom to many countries in Africa and other regions of the world
Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s massive UAV attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Kiev regime supported by some European countries has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiating process
Russia says its forces liberated Staraya Nikolayevka village in Donetsk People’s Republic
Ukraine lost more than 1,475 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
Russia cannot afford to be weak — Russia’s intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that Russia had no right to renounce its own values and to pursue the chimeras of totalitarian liberalism and globalism
Kremlin eyes Istanbul as venue for next round of Ukraine talks
Russia and Ukraine held the first direct talks since 2022 on May 16 in Istanbul
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Air defenses down 42 drones in Moscow Region last night — governor
There were no casualties or injured
Temporary restrictions imposed in Moscow’s Vnukovo, Zhukovsky airports
According to the online schedule, ten flights en route to Vnukovo were diverted to other airports in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and St. Petersburg
US well aware Biden administration triggered Ukrainian crisis — top security official
As Sergey Shoigu stressed, it was the United States that started expanding NATO to Russia's borders
Terms of settlement handed over to Washington concern ceasefire — Zelensky's office
According to Igor Brusilo, Ukraine has proposed to the United States the initiation of a ceasefire
Donbass, Novorossiya need buffer zone — military expert
Andrey Marochko also pointed out that Russian forces have recently advanced to the junction of the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk regions
Press review: France seeks influence in Asia as Kiev warns of prolonged conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 27th
Number of drones downed while approaching Moscow rises to 33 — mayor
According to preliminary information, there was no serious damage or casualties
Russia-Ukraine talks see progress in part thanks to Trump — Kremlin
"A 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner swap has taken place, which is very important," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Merz’s plan regarding Bundeswehr rings alarm bells to Russia’s top diplomat
Earlier, the German chancellor voiced a pledge to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe’s strongest conventional army
Seizure of Staraya Nikolayevka lets Russian forces end mopping up near Dzerzhink — analyst
Units the battlegroup South liberated Staraya Nikolaevka on May 27
Zelensky proposes trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump
Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky could take place if the negotiating delegations reach certain agreements
Berlin to partner with Ukraine on long-range weapons production — chancellor
Friedrich Merz said that Germany would do so "for as long as it takes"
Kremlin hopes Berlin won’t stymie settlement in Ukraine
"This is Germany taking an irresponsible position," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Statements on long-range weapons for Kiev change plans for buffer zone — senator
Recently, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies
Policy course on Ukraine’s accession to NATO triggered Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov says
The top diplomat highlighted the fact that Russia had repeatedly attempted to deal with the situation via talks and agreements on mutual security, but the West kept refusing
Five teens killed, four hospitalized after stabbing attack in Siberia
The presumed attacker set the house ablaze and died in the fire
Israel’s settlement activity in West Bank to cause escalation — Palestinian spokesman
Nabil Abu Rudeineh emphasized that the Israeli government should stop its destabilizing activities in the West Bank and end aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip
IN BRIEF: What is known about mass murder of teenagers in Russia’s eastern Irkutsk Region
The deadly assault occurred as a result of drinking alcohol at the birthday party, Vasily Temgenyevsky, the head of the local administration, said
EU intends to control safety of navigation in Black Sea without Russia
According to the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, participants in the coalition should be involved in organizing critical infrastructure patrols and monitoring shipping and port activities, among other things
Germany, France vying to escalate Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
Russia hopes that, despite provocative actions and all barriers being mounted, the process toward resolving the conflict will move forward, with Moscow and Kiev succeeding in holding a second round of talks and exchanging draft memorandums, Dmitry Peskov said
Bangkok Bank stops allowing foreign tourists to open accounts since start of year
"An account with the Bangkok Bank can be opened by foreigners present in the country under retirement or non-immigration visas," the spokesperson stressed
Negotiations better than war, but elimination of crisis’ root causes vital — Lavrov
The foreign minister also emphasized that for many years before the special military operation and after its beginning "Russia has been offering and is offering the Ukrainian side to settle all the problems" through dialogue and diplomacy
Most important thing now is internal mobilization of every person — Putin
The Russian president stated that the most vital task was the internal mobilization of each individual and society as a whole
US delegation greets Ukrainians coldly at NATO parliamentary assembly
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not give a direct answer when the Ukrainian delegation asked if Kiev representatives would be invited to NATO's June summit in The Hague
Fico rejects Merz's comment about EU sanctions against Slovakia
Slovakia implements a sovereign policy based on its own national interests, the Slovak PM noted
CSTO defense chiefs adopt military cooperation plan for 2026-2030
The defense chiefs also discussed the activity of the organization’s collective forces toward "countering challenges and threats to military security across the CSTO’s collective security areas"
Russian army advances 10 kilometers into Sumy Region in some areas — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian troops are not only advancing but also reporting great progress
Europe sabotaging Russia-US-Turkey-led peace efforts in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Commenting on the upcoming UN Security Council meetings on Ukraine requested by Kiev’s European sponsors and Russia, Dmitry Polyansky said that he is sure that the Europeans will focus on Russia’s drone and missile strikes, sweeping Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, meanwhile, under the rug
Iranian Security Council chief meets with Kremlin aide Patrushev in Moscow — embassy
Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in Moscow earlier on Tuesday to take part in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues
Berlin, Kiev sign deal to make long-range weapons in Ukraine — German Defense Ministry
This agreement "is also based on Germany's commitment to invest directly in Ukrainian arms production"
Russia’s draft memorandum on Ukraine to include potential settlement dates — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is daily commenting on the process of its development
Highlights from Lavrov's statements on new round of talks with Kiev, Russia's demands
TASS has compiled the main statements by the Russian foreign minister
Putin makes it clear those who bully Russia with drones will get retaliation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia would continue to ensure its security
Geneva not to be venue for second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations — source
According to the source, "Switzerland has lost its neutrality thanks to its stance"
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
IN BRIEF: What is known about repulsion of massive overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
The drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver and Tula Regions
West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide
"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
PREVIEW: OPEC+ ministers to hold online meeting
Eight nations voluntarily reducing oil production convene every month since March
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole in the DPR through active and decisive operations
Russia's demand for Ukraine's neutrality must be satisfied — Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine’s declaration of independence included a pledge to maintain a neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status "for eternity"
US did not confirm lifting restrictions on range of weapons supplied to Kiev
"I'm not going to discuss that. I'm not going to confirm that," State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said said
Kiev kills over 13,000 civilians since 2014 — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik added that the Ukrainian military had fired more than 270,000 munitions at civilian facilities
Slovak parliament vice speaker admits country may leave EU
According to Andrej Danko, one of the drivers of Germany's prosperity is cheap Slovak labor
Russia should bolster trend of replenishing Army with volunteers — Medvedev
The top security official said at a meeting on the enlistment in the Russian Armed Forces that "50,000-60,000 people voluntarily" come to military recruitment offices each month
Putin-Zelensky meeting possible, but as result of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "there are no changes in the position on the principal possibility of such a meeting"
Berlin’s rhetoric aimed at showing Trump that Russian doesn’t want peace — diplomat
However, in his words, it is too early to speak about Germany’s support for the Ukrainian industry, especially amid the current strains within the German government
Ukrainian official says Kiev will not accept Russia's territorial claims in any peace deal
Igor Brusilo added that Ukraine expected to receive the Russian memorandum by the end of May
Hearings in Brussels show that EU wants to strip Hungary of voting right over Ukraine
Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka wrote that Hungary understands that the procedure will continue
Russia already responding to Western provocations in Baltic Sea — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev emphasized that Europe continues "to escalate the conflict situation in the region"
EAEU close to signing free trade zone agreement with two more countries — deputy premier
The EAEU already has such agreements with Vietnam and Serbia
Putin jokes about being called 'cyborg' by friend
The Russian leader commented on the option of proposing marriage via the nationwide government services website
Europe continues to indirectly participate in war against Russia — Kremlin
"We are all witnessing ongoing discussions about the possibility of the appearance of 'European contingents,'" Dmitry Peskov noted
German chancellor’s statements threaten tenuous Ukraine peace process — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Friedrich Merz "confused everyone, and maybe was confused himself"
PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council
Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi is in Russia on an official visit
Russian troops 2 km away from Dnepropetrovsk Region after seizing Zelyonoye Pole — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole also borders on the Zaporozhye Region
Announcement regarding new round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be made soon — Lavrov
On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of direct talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Shoigu displays Skat, Kub drones to Chinese official
The official also demonstrated combat summer outfit with night vision glasses and portable mine and drone detectors
IN BRIEF: What is known about death of five teenagers in Siberia’s Baikalsk
Key facts about the fatal incident, compiled by TASS
Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region
"We simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said
Merz’s latest remarks show Europeans are getting ready for revanche — expert
Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and an expert in political and military strategy, said that from the military point of view, Merz’s remarks look like "a dress rehearsal for Europe’s next war against Russia"
Russia offers Ukraine to meet in Istanbul on June 2 — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that the Russian side promptly developed a relevant memorandum
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Washington must be aware how European arms are used, Kremlin says
"According to the rules of military-technical cooperation, every country must give permission to use a French projectile with a US microchip inside," Dmitry Peskov noted
UN chief concerned about Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia — spokesman
Stephane Dujarric has once again reiterated the UN chief’s call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine
Europe associates militarization with imaginary threat from East, as under Hitler — SVR
"The European ruling groups, accustomed to living under American tutelage, seem to have become unaccustomed to strategic thinking," Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin pointed out
Moscow prepares document to discuss truce with Kiev while continuing special op — Kremlin
When asked if the designation of "red lines" had been discussed with the Ukrainian side in connection with the increased drone attacks on Russian regions, Dmitry Peskov said that "this is an issue that is more related to the servicemen"
Ukraine admits its military sites struck by Russian UAVs near Kiev
Ukrainian military air expert Konstantin Krivolap lashed out at the Ukrainian Air Force command, which claimed that air defenses were effective
Trump refers to souring relations with Putin talking about Russia game with fire — Kellogg
The American leader said on Truth Social that Russia is playing with fire in the situation with Ukraine
Russia unaware of alleged transfer of Ukraine's settlement 'conditions' to US — Zakharova
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that Russia and Ukraine agreed that each side would exchange relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round
US Embassy representatives attend security meeting in Moscow
A total of 124 delegations from 104 countries are present at the discussion
Belarus moves Zapad drills away from western borders
Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Minsk is ready "for dialogue, compromises and decreased tensions both in words and deeds"
Unidentified man caught on camera trying to poison animals at Moscow Zoo — Zoo’s director
Thus, according to Svetlana Akulova, while making a regular inspection of the lynx and leopard enclosures, zoo attendants "spotted scattered pills of unknown origin"
Germany's decision on weapons for Ukraine 'foreign policy illiteracy' — magazine
According to Roger Keppel, it also does nothing to help Kiev militarily, since "Ukraine has lost this war on the battlefield"
German authorities to do everything to prevent Nord Stream 2 pipeline start
The German chancellor vowed "to ratchet up pressure on Russia," saying that "the work is underway on the 18th sanctions package"
SpaceX loses its Starship prototype during ninth test flight
Control over Starship’s second stage was lost approximately half an hour after the liftoff
Volgograd airport officially receives historical name Stalingrad
The push to restore the airport’s historic name originated from World War II veterans in the Volgograd Region
13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues opens in Moscow
Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting of high representatives for security issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS
EU lifts all economic restrictions on Syria
The decision aims at supporting the Syrian people in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria, the statement says
