MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August 2025 surged by more than 1.7% on the London-based ICE after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting, according to trading data.

Brent prices gained 1.77% to $65.15 a barrel. Futures for the Brent oil retreated later to $65.12 per barrel (plus 1.72%). WTI futures with the settlement in July 2025 edged up by 2.1% to $62.13 per barrel.