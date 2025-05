MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) accelerated and climbed above 2,800 points for the first time since May 22 of this year, according to trading platform data.

Positive dynamics was noted amid the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the second round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

The Moscow Exchange index gained 2.97% to 2,817.46 points.