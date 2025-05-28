State Duma approves amendments to 2025 federal budget

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, approved in the first reading the bill of changes to federal budget indicators that cover the year of 2025 only.

According to amendments, revenues of the Russian budget will total 38.5 trillion rubles ($482 bln) or 17.4% of GDP. Oil and gas revenues are targeted as 8.317 trillion rubles ($104.1 bln) or 3.7% of GDP. Non-oil and gas revenues are expected to total 30.188 trillion rubles ($377.9 bln) or 13.6% of GDP.

Budget expenditures will stand at 42.298 trillion rubles ($529.6 bln). The budget deficit is expected to be 3.8 trillion rubles ($47.6 bln) or 1.7% of GDP.