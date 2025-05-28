Russia, Belarus will make a new list of innovative import-substituting projects

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are working in the Union State format to create a draft of its economic model, the two countries will also make a new list of innovative import-substituting projects, Dmitry Krutoy, head of the presidential administration of Belarus, said in Smolensk as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

"As part of the implementation of the provisions of our agreement for 2024-2026, another package of industry plans of 310 events has been adopted. As many as 101, or a third, have already been successfully implemented. We are in the active phase of work on the draft economic model of the Union State," he said at a meeting of the high-level group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State, which he co-chaired.

"A new list of innovative import-substituting projects will be formed. The 27 projects that were previously approved are being successfully implemented. Naturally, financing instruments will be selected to provide money for these projects," he said.

The head of the presidential administration also reported that work has begun on the implementation of the decree of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on a unified industrial policy.

"In January, an agreed list of programs for mutual access to government support instruments was signed for the first time. We expect that from June 1 it will already work in some industry markets, and our Belarusian manufacturers in Russia and Russian ones in Belarus will fully connect to these instruments," he said.

Krutoy also recalled that two roadmaps had been signed to develop the agreement on the implementation of electronic digital signatures (EDS).

"We continue to monitor this topic so that our suppliers - both Russian and Belarusian - can gain mutual access and fully participate in electronic procurement in our countries using the national EDS. It is important to switch to the application of this tool, and our regulators, understanding the importance of the topic, are moving in every possible way towards this goal," he explained.