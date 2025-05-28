Share of tourist travel across Russia to rise over 1.5-fold by 2030

SOCHI, May 28. /TASS/. An almost 1.6-fold increase in the number of domestic tourist travelers to 140 mln in Russia is planned by 2030 through the implementation of a respective national project, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"Tourism development is Russia’s long-term priority. At the request of the Russian president the national project is being implemented, whose goal is an increase in the share of tourism in GDP to 5%, and a boost in tourist travel from the current 90 mln to 140 mln by 2030," he said at a meeting of the Council on Tourism of CIS member states.

The implementation of the national project 'Tourism and hospitality industry' started in 2021. In 2024, it was extended until 2030 under the name ‘Tourism and Hospitality’.