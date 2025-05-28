Loading by CPC from marine terminal for export exceeds 28 mln tons of oil year-to-date

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has loaded more than 28 mln tons of oil from its marine terminal near Novorossiysk for export since the beginning of 2025 as of May 23, the company said in a statement following annual general meetings of shareholders in Astana.

"January through May 23, 2025, more than 28 million tons of oil were lifted from the CPC Marine Terminal, which is 1.4 million tons higher year-on-year," the statement reads.

In 2024, loading by CPC from its marine terminal near Novorossiysk for export slipped by 0.7% to 63.01 mln tons of oil. In the previous year loading reached a record of 63.47 mln tons of oil. Currently the pipeline system of the consortium is able to transport around 72.5 mln tons of oil per year from Kazakh territory and up to 83 mln tons of oil per year through Russia.

The shareholders reviewed and approved the annual financial statements and profit distribution of CPC-R and CPC-K for 2024, and elected memberships of the boards of directors, the company said.

"Recovery work was successfully completed at PS Kropotkin. The station was commissioned starting May 23, 2025. A total of 87 calendar days was spent on recovery activities. The shareholders appreciated the CPC team’s efforts in providing prompt and high quality repairs of a significant oil transportation facility," the statement said.

Preparation to replacement of two single point moorings is ongoing at the CPC marine terminal. The manufacturing plant fabricated main bearings and swivel bearings, as well as all 12 caisson anchors. Shipment to Novorossiysk is expected in 2025, the company said. Moreover, about 47 subsea and floating hoses will be replaced at all three single point moorings this year as part of scheduled preventive repairs.

CPC is the pipeline system connecting Kazakhstan with a seaport in Novorossiysk area, where tankers are loaded with oil for the supply to global markets. The 1,511 km long pipeline links oilfields in the West Kazakhstan with the marine terminal in Novorossiysk. Among CPC shareholders are Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), structures of Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a joint venture of Rosneft and Shell.