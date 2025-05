MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Telegram and xAI startup owned by Elon Musk agreed upon a partnership for one year, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said.

The Grok chatbot will be distributed via the Telegram as part of the agreement. The messenger will receive $300 mln in cash and equity from xAI and 50% of revenues from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram.

"This also strengthens Telegram’s financial position," Durov said in a comment posted on his official Telegram account.