Fixed capital investments in regions of Russia’s Far East reach $49.07 bln in 2024

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The total volume of fixed capital investment in the regions of the Russian Far East amounted to 3.9 trillion rubles ($49.07 bln) in 2024, representing 10% of the total fixed capital investment in Russia, according to the press service of Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev.

"A total of 20 trillion rubles has been invested in the economy of the Far East over the past 10 years. As of 2024, the cumulative volume of fixed capital investment in the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District stood at 3.9 trillion rubles, which accounts for 10% of the total fixed capital investment in Russia. This figure represents an approximately 6% increase compared to the previous year," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Aleksey Chekunkov noted that during the first decade-long investment cycle of the Far East’s development, fixed capital investments have quadrupled — from 1 trillion rubles ($12.58 bln) per year to nearly 4 trillion rubles ($50.33 bln).

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to ensure that the cumulative volume of investments attracted for the implementation of investment projects in the Far East during the period from 2015 to 2030 amounts to at least 12 trillion rubles ($151 bln).