Vnukovo airport resumes normal operation after night restrictions

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s Vnukovo airport has resumed stable operations after restrictions imposed at night were lifted, the press service of the airport said in a statement.

"The international airport Vnukovo has resumed stable operations. Vnukovo Airport and airlines’ staff took all necessary measures to minimize inconvenience caused to passengers, and promptly restore operations," the statement reads.

The flights by delayed aircraft are currently being organized, the press service added.

Earlier on Wednesday restrictions were imposed on the operation of airports of Moscow and the Moscow Region. The Federal Air Transport Agency announced that arrival and departure of aircraft were restricted at around midnight in Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports, and at 3:15 a.m. Moscow time (12:15 a.m. GMT) in Sheremetyevo.