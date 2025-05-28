Over 60 flights cancelled in Moscow airports due to restrictions

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. More than 60 flights have been cancelled, and 52 have been delayed for more than two hours in Moscow airports of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

"As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), 52 flights have been delayed for more than two hours in airports of the Moscow region, and 62 flights have been cancelled," the report said.

Moreover, temporary restrictions on the use of airspace prompted 55 aircraft to be diverted to alternate aerodromes, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) on May 28.

Earlier on Wednesday restrictions were imposed on the operation of airports of Moscow and the Moscow Region. The Federal Air Transport Agency announced that arrival and departure of aircraft were restricted at around midnight in Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports, and at 3:15 a.m. Moscow time (12:15 a.m. GMT) in Sheremetyevo.