More than 1,000 miners, infrastructure operators have legalized their activities

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. More than 1,000 miners and operators of cryptocurrency mining infrastructure have already legalized their activities, according to a statement released on the website of the Russian Federal Tax Service.

"More than 1,000 individuals involved in digital currency mining have entered into registers of the Russian Federal Tax Service," the statement reads.

Individual entrepreneurs and legal entities can mine digital currency from the moment they are included in a relevant register, the Service noted. To be included in the register, it is necessary to apply online through the special service 'Mining Register' on the website of the Federal Tax Service of Russia. That said, individuals can 'mine' digital currency within 6,000 kWh per month without being included in the register.

"At the same time, all miners should report monthly on digital currency they receive through a special section in their personal accounts for individuals, legal entities, and individual entrepreneurs," according to the statement.

Registers of miners and operators of mining infrastructure were launched on November 1, 2024.