Russian aviation authorities greenlight Air Serbia to fly to China over Russian airspace

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Air Serbia received an authorization to fly from Belgrade to Shanghai over the Trans-Siberian route in Russian airspace, according to correspondence of aviation authorities of Serbia and Russia posted on the website of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

As indicated in the correspondence, the Russian Ministry of Transport agreed to include Shanghai as a waypoint to the schedule of routes appended to the agreement on the air service between the two countries.

According to Flightradar service data, the air carrier’s route from Belgrade to Shanghai is currently via airspaces of Bulgaria, Georgia and Kazakhstan. The time in route is almost eleven hours.