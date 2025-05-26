US companies never refused to maintain medical equipment in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. US companies, unlike European ones, have never refused to supply and service medical equipment in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the domestic business community.

"I regret saying that when known developments started occurring, some Western companies started rejecting not merely equipment supplies but even servicing such medical equipment," the Russian leader said. "By the way, US companies did not refuse, they made deliveries and maintained everything throughout these years, without any failures. Concerning European ones, many of them backpedaled," Putin added.

This is the area where independence is definitely needed, the head of state stressed. "In order to develop, exports should also be provided. This is true, certainly, we will work definitely," the Russian leader added.